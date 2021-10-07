Aerial laser mapping of the National Trust's largest estate is helping it plant trees where historic woodland once stood and protect archaeology in Northumberland.

An £800,000 project, funded by the Government's green recovery challenge fund, has used "LiDAR" aerial mapping technology on 57 square kilometres (22 square miles) over in Wallington estate.

The survey has produced detailed information about the lay of the land, as part of efforts to plant 75,000 trees over the next few months to reverse declines in wildlife, restore natural habitats and store more carbon.

The results will help make sure the right trees are planted in the right places, the National Trust said.

The survey has revealed 120 new archaeological features dating back to 2000BC including early "ridge and furrow" farming systems, Roman sites and a 17th-century recreational landscape with a large water feature and surrounding walk, as well as lost historic woodlands.

The conservation charity said the findings would help conserve archaeology while it is hoped tree planting in areas where woods once stood will also increase the habitat benefits they provide and inform river management.

It aims to help endangered red squirrels, bats, white-clawed crayfish, birds and butterflies thrive in better habitat. Credit: PA

The project aims to help endangered red squirrels, bats, white-clawed crayfish, birds and butterflies that make their home on the estate move around and thrive in better habitat and wildlife corridors.

National Trust archaeological consultant Mark Newman said: "The LiDAR findings have shone a light on much more than we could have imagined so that we can better understand the history of the landscape to help inform plans for its future."

He said all the discoveries would be investigated further to ensure none are affecting by the planting plans and preserve the archaeology for future study.

These areas should deliver even more habitat benefit than was originally intended and once again contribute to the picturesque qualities of the landscape while also restoring lost features of the historic environment. Mark Newman, National Trust archaeological consultant

The scheme at Wallington is the biggest woodland creation project so far as part of plans by the National Trust to establish 20 million trees by 2030, to help nature and tackle the climate crisis.