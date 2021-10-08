It is a title that brings with it huge social and economic benefits so it is no wonder the news that County Durham has made the longlist for the prestigious UK City of Culture 2025 title has been met with delight by those behind the bid.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) released its longlist of eight locations that will progress to the next stage of the prestigious contest.

Durham County Council submitted the initial expression of interest with principal partner Durham University on behalf of Culture Durham.

Following a record 20 bids, the eight longlisted locations are:

Armagh City

Banbridge and Craigavon

Bradford

Cornwall

County Durham

Derby

Southampton

Stirling

Wrexham County Borough

The Expressions of Interest stage was introduced as an opportunity to encourage many more places to experience the benefit of coming together to define and share a cultural vision for their areas, and what the longlist demonstrates is the range and depth of cultural ambition across the whole of the UK Sir Phil Redmond, Chair of the City of Culture Expert Advisory Panel

For the first time, each longlisted bidder will receive £40,000 to develop a full application

It comes as it was revealed that the Borderlands Partnership, made up of Northumberland, Cumbria, Carlisle City, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders, did not make the list.

The winner will be announced next year and will be at the centre of the UK's cultural spotlight in 2025