Newcastle United takeover: Who is Amanda Staveley?

Amanda Staveley, chief executive of PCP Capital Partners, has set out her vision for Newcastle United since the club came under new management.

Our main presenter Amy Lea has sat down with one of the leading figures behind the £320 billion takeover:

We asked the businesses woman what is first on the agenda today as she arrived at St James' Park this morning.

Newcastle fans will be very familiar with the name Amanda Staveley - but who is she and what is her background?

Amanda Louise Staveley was born in Yorkshire on April 11, 1973 - where her family continues to reside in North Yorkshire.

The 48-year-old is known for her links with wealthy Middle East investors and it has previously been reported that her own net worth is around £110million.

Manchester City fans will also be all too familiar with her abilities as a financier. It was Ms Staveley who helped broker Sheikh Mansour's acquisition of City in 2008.

It was also in 2016 when the same firm was involved in a joint bid to buy a share in Liverpool, but it was rejected.

Amanda Staveley has led the Saudi Arabia-backed consortium trying to take over Newcastle United since 2017.

Amanda Staveley was involved in a legal dispute with Barclays Bank in 2020 where she ‘cut £1.6bn in damages claim.' Credit: PA

She was involved in takeover talks with current owner Mike Ashley back in 2017, although Mr Ashley later branded them "a complete waste of time".

Ms Staveley is married to Iranian businessman Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and spends a lot of her time away in Dubai when not in her London home.