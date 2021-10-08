Stars descend on Sunderland for the Foundation of Light's 20th birthday gala

Play video

Video report by Helen Carnell.

The Countess of Wessex, Steve Cram CBE, Kate Adie CBE and Sir Tim Rice CBE - all have arrived in Sunderland for the Foundation of Light's 20th birthday gala.

Sunderland-born musician Emeli Sandé is headlining the event, which celebrates the achievements of Sunderland AFC's official charity since its foundation.

Established in 2001 by former Sunderland AFC chairman and gala attendee Sir Bob Murray CBE, the charity's mission is "to improve lives through the power of football".

Their team consists of professional teachers, health workers, coaches, family learning officers, youth workers and support staff based at offices and classrooms within the Beacon of Light and outreach centres throughout Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham.

Separate from the football club, they must raise £4million to fund their programmes and projects - which improve the lives of thousands of people every year.

Speaking about performing, Sandé said: “I am honoured to be performing at the Foundation of Light’s 20th birthday Gala Awards Dinner.

I am really looking forward to this very special evening, celebrating the positive difference the Foundation has made to so many people’s lives and the amazing work it does across the region. Emeli Sandé, musician

But the event is not about royalty and celebrities. It's about celebrating ordinary people like Mary Eggleston, who has been named Community Champion.

Play video

I'm pleased about it. It will be a great night I'm sure. Mary Egglestone, Community Champion award winner

Sir Bob Murray CBE, Foundation of Light’s chair of Trustees said: “We are delighted that Emeli Sandé will be joining us on to headline what is set to be a very special Gala Awards Dinner.

“After such a challenging year, we are delighted to be looking forward to such a special event and Emeli adds stardust to an already special evening for our community.

“Over the last 20 years, the Foundation has supported over half a million people across the North East. It is a hugely special charity that has impacted, and continues to impact, so many people across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham.