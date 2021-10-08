A war veteran who is believed to be the world’s oldest retired firefighter has celebrated his 108th birthday - with a visit from a fire engine.

Joe Dixon celebrated his special day style last Friday (October 1st) when the crew of firefighters turned up at his Northumberland care home.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service both made the trip to wish him well and bring him a birthday cake.

Joe, who was born in Walker, Newcastle, has today thanked both Fire and Rescue Services for paying him a visit.

He said: “I have always felt very important in my job. The Fire and rescue service has always made me feel very important to them.

“One fond memory I have is on my 100th birthday, I had a visit from the chief fire officer and his crew to mark the celebration and they have visited me wherever I have lived on every birthday since."

Some of the region’s fire chiefs have also praised Joe for his life-saving efforts over the last century. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I have had the pleasure of meeting Joe a number of times in recent years and he is a fantastic man who has lived a fantastic life.

He is an inspiration to myself and the whole of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and is welcome at our headquarters any time. Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

He added: “Joe’s commitment to keeping our communities safe typifies everything that our organisation stands for and I am delighted we were able to be there to wish him a happy birthday.”

Stephen Kennedy, Group Manager for Emergency Response, of Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, also paid tribute to Joe and said he was delighted the Service were able to support his big day.

He said: “Mr Dixon is an amazing man with a wealth of experience and knowledge of the fire service that our firefighters were lucky enough to hear when they visited him to celebrate his birthday recently.

“The service that Mr Dixon has provided to his communities over the years is awe inspiring and we feel incredibly lucky to have him as a Northumberland resident."

Joe worked as a firefighter for 27 years. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Joe served on the front line in what was formerly the Newcastle City Police, Fire Service in 1937 before retiring in 1964.

57 years later, Joe still regularly visits operational firefighters across the region to pass on his knowledge and expertise.