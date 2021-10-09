Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A689 near Brampton.

The collision occurred at around 6:13pm on Friday 8th October and involved two vehicles a white Ford Transit and a blue BMW 1 series.

Despite immediate medical attention, a passenger in the Ford, a man in his 20s from Carlisle died. Three other people involved have been treated for minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who haven't already spoken to police and were in the area who saw either a white Ford Transit or a blue BMW 1 series.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit , quoting incident number 230 of 8th October. You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.