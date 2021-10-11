Date set for temporary Bilsdale mast switch on after three months without signal
Tens of thousands of homes will receive television and radio signal for the first time in over three months when an 80m temporary Bilsdale mast is switched on this Wednesday (13 October).
The mast replaces the original 314m mast (once the region's tallest structure), which was damaged beyond repair in a fire on 10 August.
Watch the iconic structure crash to the ground in a controlled demolition on 6 October:
Around 85,000 homes are currently without television or radio signal - down from an initial 500,000 immediately after the fire.
However, even once the new mast is operational, an estimated 45,000 homes are expected to lack coverage.
The mast was supposed to have been made operational on 5 October, but this was delayed due to bad weather, according to operator Arqiva.
Signal is due to return in the early house of Wednesday morning (13 October).
Bilsdale mast fire: The story so far
10 August 10: The Bilsdale mast, in the North Yorkshire Moors, catches fire. At least 500,000 homes affected.
11 August - 20 August: Signal restored for 400,000 households via smaller mast installations and new transmitters.
28 August: Customers worst affected offered TV licence refunds.
3 September: Helpline launched to help those without signal.
24 August: Delays announced to temporary mast construction due to land access issues.
8 September: Arqiva chief exeutive Paul Donovan issues "unreserved apology" for the delays and continued lack of signal for roughly 100,000 homes.
15 September: Construction begins to install 80m temporary mast.
20 September: Helicopters begin to airlift large concrete blocks to the site.
1 October: Delay announced due to bad weather.
6 October: Old mast destroyed
13 October: Temporary mast due to be switched on.
"With good weather forecast, Arqiva is planning large-scale engineering work to test the new, temporary Bilsdale transmitter tomorrow, Tuesday 12th October," said Freeview in a statement.
"The new Bilsdale mast will restore TV signals to thousands of homes across the region.
Arqiva have issued the following advice to those still experiencing signal issues:
Bilsdale advice if you live...
South of Bilsdale (including in and around northern parts of York, Harrogate, Pickering, Ripon and Masham)
South of Bilsdale (including in and around northern parts of York, Harrogate, Pickering, Ripon and Masham)
You may receive some channels from the new transmitter at Sutton Bank. If you haven’t retuned since the fire, you may see some channels restored automatically. If you don’t see any channels, please try an automatic retune.
If you retuned before 7th September and you have intermittent reception, we recommend you carry out another automatic retune as the signal from Sutton Bank may well be stronger.
If an automatic retune does not restore any channels unfortunately it is unlikely that you will be able to receive a signal until further transmitter work is completed.
North-west of Bilsdale (including in and around Darlington, Barnard Castle, Richmond, Catterick and Leyburn)
North-west of Bilsdale (including in and around Darlington, Barnard Castle, Richmond, Catterick and Leyburn)
If you do not have any channels, we recommend you carry out an automatic retune.
Some viewers who retuned since the fire and had some channel restored may find that they have recently lost them. If this is the case, please carry out another automatic retune.
If an automatic retune does not restore any channels unfortunately it is unlikely that you will be able to receive a signal until further transmitter work is completed.
North of Bilsdale (including in and around Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar, and Stockton)
North of Bilsdale (including in and around Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar, and Stockton)
If you do not have any channels, we recommend you carry out an automatic retune.
On 2nd September, more channels were restored to some viewers in these areas. Coverage is limited but if you’ve not retuned since 2nd September, we recommend that you do so to ensure that you have as many channels available to you as possible.
If an automatic retune does not restore any channels unfortunately it is unlikely that you will be able to receive a signal until further transmitter work is completed.
If you take your signal from any of Bilsdale’s relays (see list below)
If you take your signal from any of Bilsdale’s relays (see list below)
Whitby, Bainbridge, Grinton Lodge, Guisborough, Ravenscar, Limber Hill, Skinningrove, Romaldkirk, West Burton, Aislaby, Castleton, Rookhope, Rosedale Abbey ane Peterlee
You should have seen channels restored. If you haven’t please run an automatic retune.