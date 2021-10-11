Date set for temporary Bilsdale mast switch on after three months without signal

Tens of thousands of homes will receive television and radio signal for the first time in over three months when an 80m temporary Bilsdale mast is switched on this Wednesday (13 October).

The mast replaces the original 314m mast (once the region's tallest structure), which was damaged beyond repair in a fire on 10 August.

Watch the iconic structure crash to the ground in a controlled demolition on 6 October:

Play video

Around 85,000 homes are currently without television or radio signal - down from an initial 500,000 immediately after the fire.

However, even once the new mast is operational, an estimated 45,000 homes are expected to lack coverage.

The mast was supposed to have been made operational on 5 October, but this was delayed due to bad weather, according to operator Arqiva.

Signal is due to return in the early house of Wednesday morning (13 October).

Bilsdale mast fire: The story so far

10 August 10: The Bilsdale mast, in the North Yorkshire Moors, catches fire. At least 500,000 homes affected.

11 August - 20 August: Signal restored for 400,000 households via smaller mast installations and new transmitters.

28 August: Customers worst affected offered TV licence refunds.

3 September: Helpline launched to help those without signal.

24 August: Delays announced to temporary mast construction due to land access issues.

8 September: Arqiva chief exeutive Paul Donovan issues "unreserved apology" for the delays and continued lack of signal for roughly 100,000 homes.

15 September: Construction begins to install 80m temporary mast.

20 September: Helicopters begin to airlift large concrete blocks to the site.

1 October: Delay announced due to bad weather.

6 October: Old mast destroyed

13 October: Temporary mast due to be switched on.

"With good weather forecast, Arqiva is planning large-scale engineering work to test the new, temporary Bilsdale transmitter tomorrow, Tuesday 12th October," said Freeview in a statement.

"The new Bilsdale mast will restore TV signals to thousands of homes across the region.

If you do currently have a working TV signal, it is very likely you will experience disruption during the day tomorrow. It’s important that you don’t retune your TV tomorrow, as a signal will be restored for the evening’s TV viewing. Providing the final tests tomorrow are successful, the new Bilsdale mast will be operational from 6am onwards on Wednesday. Freeview spokesperson

Arqiva have issued the following advice to those still experiencing signal issues: