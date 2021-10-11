Four schoolboys arrested after attack on elderly man in Birtley

Four schoolboys suspected of taking part and filming a sickening attack on an elderly man have been arrested, police have confirmed.Officers were contacted after a 66-year-old man was left injured and bloodied by a group of youngsters. The attack took place in Birtley, near Chester-le-Street, last week, and one of the group shared footage of it on social media.One of the group can heard cheering on his friends as they carried out the attack, still wearing their school uniforms. The victim has not been named.The man was taken to hospital for treatment and Northumbria Police were contacted on the evening of Wednesday 6 October. A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm four males have been arrested on suspicion of assault and have since been released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing." A fundraising page has been set up for the victim, with locals wanting to prove "not everyone in the area is bad". Organiser Emma Curry wrote: "As most people are aware by now an elderly man was attacked by three school children on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was left with shocking injuries as a result of the attack. Most people who have saw the video have been sickened and are in shock that kids of Birtley could be so vile. No-one deserves this and I would hate to think that, that poor man will never be able to trust anyone walking towards him again. Northumbria Police spokesperson