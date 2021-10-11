Newbiggin Promenade improvement works to start this month

Improvement works to Newbiggin Promenade are getting underway in late October. The work will focus on the slipway which cuts through the promenade and will start on October 25th and due for completion in March 2022. The current slipway is fairly steep and can cause accessibility issues for promenade users, particularly for those with limited mobility, wheelchair users and people with prams. The project will involve levelling off the slipway, where it crosses the promenade. While on site, engineers will also be carrying out some improvement works to the beach, including the moving of sand.

The promenade is an extremely popular attraction, both for locals and visitors, but the slipway in its current design can cause issues. John Riddle, County Councillor

Council cabinet member for local services, John Riddle said: “I was keen to sign off these works from our contingency fund after taking on board the safety concerns raised, particularly around mobility scooters crossing. “These works will make the promenade more accessible for all, as well as making Newbiggin an even more attractive seaside destination. We’re also taking the opportunity to carry out work on the beach itself while contractors are on site.”

Work will begin in late October Credit: Northumberland County Council

Church Point Car Park will also be partly closed during the works to act as a temporary storage yard and site accommodation for the contractor as well as a temporary boat yard for existing slipway users. The RNLI will continue to use the slipway during construction and will be closely liaising with the contractor to ensure operations continue as normal. During the project the promenade will be closed between the access road next to the car park (Pant Road) and The Couple Garden. Access to the beach will still be possible via the public slipway at Pant Road and from the steps. An accessible diversion will also be in place along the High Street.