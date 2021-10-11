Darren McClintock, better known as Dibsy, is back in the gym on a new weight loss challenge.

The 30-year-old, from Middlesbrough, made headlines around the world three years ago when he lost around 20 stone in less than a year after pairing up with trainer Mike Hind, MBE, to improve his health and his heart.

Besides halving his weight (down from 40 stone), Dibsy set himself the target of climbing Roseberry Topping in the North York Moors - a feat he completed in the winter of 2019.

He also underwent surgery to fix his irregular heart rhythm.

2019 report by Julia Barthram

However, Dibsy put on 11 stone during lockdowns after moving away and struggling to keep the weight off. He says he slid back into old habits during a difficult time.

'For me personally it was a proper mental struggle," he told ITV News Tyne Tees.

"I was used to being in a situation where I could go to the gym when I wanted, I surrounded myself with people who were pushing me and helping me and supporting me to being in a situation where you can't see those people you can't go to the gym anymore - just like everyone else in the world.

With me, [the pandemic] affected me in the sense that I found comfort in my old habits again. Dibsy

Now, he and personal trainer Mike are back together with the goal of getting Dibsy down to 20 stone - and keeping him there.

Together, they are back in the gym most days and Dibsy has altered his diet.

"Initially, when I took Dibsy for the 20 stone weight loss - which was the UKs biggest weight loss journey - it was about saving his life," Mike said.

"There was no room for error. There was no room to guess. We had to reach those targets so he could get the operation to get his heart put right and it could save his life.