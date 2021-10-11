Sex offender returned to the UK and jailed after fleeing to America

“This man is a prolific paedophile who spent years on the run trying to avoid being brought to justice for a series of despicable offences".

Now, Wayne Wilson, a dangerous sex offender who fled to America to evade justice has been jailed for more than six years.

Wilson appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday 8 October, where he was sentenced for sexually abusing a child.

The court heard how Wilson, who was already the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) following convictions for voyeurism and indecent images, fled the country in 2018 despite being under investigation in relation to a report of sexual abuse.

Detectives from Northumbria Police’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team began trying to trace Wilson with the help of international law enforcement. Enquiries later revealed he had fled to Dublin, then onto the United States. Determined officers continued to work closely with Homeland Security and a range of American authorities, tracking him down in Kansas.

Wilson was finally detained in April 2021 and returned to the UK in June, where officers charged him with three counts of sexual touching on a child under 13 and remanded him into custody.

The 38-year-old, of no fixed abode, admitted all charges.