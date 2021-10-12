Durham's festival of light returns next month after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Lumiere 2021 kicks off on Thursday 18 November with a four-day programme of 37 international artworks.

Created by Artichoke, the event this year extends beyond Durham city with artworks set to be illuminated across the county.

Helen Marriage, director of Artichoke, said: "For the first time, we are launching a brand-new programme of major installations taking the festival out across County Durham, and further embedding a countywide participation programme that has involved thousands of local residents and young people in Lumiere projects over the last decade.

"Other significant new initiatives include a wonderful first collaboration with some of the UK’s leading poets, and our first-ever digital artwork hosted online, enabling the global Lumiere community to join in the magic wherever they are in the world."

What is there to see?

Highlights this year include Marks in the Landscape, six major new works to light up landmark locations across County Durham.

There will also be a newly-commissioned work in collaboration with Durham University, New Writing North and leading international poets, whose illuminated words will be projected onto Durham Castle, a video-mapped journey from reflection to celebration on Durham Cathedral’s facade, and Lumiere’s first online interactive artwork that allows anyone to take part from wherever they are.

Covid-secure measures will be in place, including ticketed time slots throughout the eventto manage audience numbers in a 'controlled central Lumiere zone' and clear protocols forall working on the festival.

Some of the works to be shown

Apollo 50, Mader Wiermann, 2019 Credit: MARK DOBSON

Go With the Flow/ Swim Against the Tide, 2017 Credit: TIM ETCHELLS

Hymn to the Big Wheel, 2021 Credit: LIZ WEST

Ticket information

Lumiere is open each night between 4.30pm and 11pm (County programme is 4.30pm to 10pm.

The festival is completely free to attend and 29 of the 39 installations are accessible without a ticket at all times.

In a change from previous years, the controlled city centre area of Lumiere will be ticketed for the entirety of the festival opening times every night. This is to manage audience numbers as part of measures in place to offer a COVID secure experience.

Digital ticketing in the 'controlled central Lumiere zone'

A timed ticket will be necessary to visit the controlled central Lumiere zone at any time between 4.30pm and 11pm when the festival closes.

There is no time limit once inside the controlled zone.

Tickets will be available for the following time slots: 4.30pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9pm and 10pm.

Priority booking for local residents

All tickets will be available online at lumiere-festival.com

Free tickets will be available online for local residents from 10am on Tuesday 19 October.

Tickets will go on general release at 10am on Thursday 21 October.

The festival, which runs from Thursday 18 November to Sunday 21 November, is commissioned by Durham County Council with additional support from Arts Council England and a host of additional funders and supporters including Durham University.

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Leader of Durham County Council, said: “As the UK’s leading light festival, Lumiere has truly put County Durham on the map and is a shining example of how culture enhances the vibrancy of our communities.

“It also demonstrates the scale of our cultural ambitions, which are driving forward the Durham 2025 campaign and no doubt helped to secure our place on the UK City of Culture 2025 longlist."

For more information visit the event website.