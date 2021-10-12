The Newcastle United Foundation (NUF) have launched a new outreach programme for schoolchildren, teenagers and young adults.

Launched by former Newcastle player and NUF patron Shola Ameobi, the scheme aims to support 12,000 young people annually over the next decade.

It aims to "transform the way the next generation enter the world of work" via STEM learning, apprenticeships and career path training.

At an exclusive launch event at NUCASTLE – a stone’s throw from where Ameobi grew up – the Foundation patron met with teenagers and young adults already receiving employment support from the charity to improve their confidence, interviewing skills and job prospects.

Shola Ameobi at the event today.

Standing on top of the three-storey facility in Newcastle’s West End, Ameobi, Foundation participants and trustees became some of the first people to visit the 4G rooftop pitch at NUCASTLE, which provides views across the area where communities will benefit from NU Futures.

“Building this incredible facility has been years in the making, so to be standing here alongside participants and the team who have made this possible is amazing," Ameobi said.

“It’s a pleasure to chat to the young people, Foundation staff and the wider community who will be using this space for years to come. It really will help to improve the lives of so many more people already supported to achieve their potential through the Foundation.

NU Futures will be one of the largest employment support programmes for 11 to 25-year-olds in the region, with outreach work across Newcastle, North Tyneside, and Northumberland through a network of up to 300 North East businesses.

A total of 56 secondary schools from Newcastle to Northumberland will also access theprogramme and make use of world-class facilities available at NUCASTLE – particularly through a specialist STEM learning room and digital suites.

Steve Beharall, Head of Newcastle United Foundation, said: “We are incredibly proud to launch NU Futures and to share our ambitions for the region’s young people who deserve meaningful opportunities to live, work and thrive in their home communities and in the economy of the future.

“NU Futures is a powerful collaboration, connecting our charity to the region’s businesses,schools, colleges and high-quality education and training partners.

Together, we can position the North of Tyne area as a UK leader and innovator in preparing the next generation for future careers by equipping every individual we support with the ambition, confidence and skills they need to succeed. Steve Beharall, Head of Newcastle United Foundation

All employability, schools, and learning projects now fall under the NU Futures umbrella at the Foundation – with 26 members of staff dedicated to the programme. The region’s schools, employers and businesses are invited to get involved with the NU Futures programme.

Construction work at NUCASTLE is expected to be fully complete in November 2021. Once open in Spring 2022, the innovative three-storey hub will become a landmark venue attracting more than 100,000 visitors annually, with children, young people, adults and elderly residents able to access a range of world-class facilities.