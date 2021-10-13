Armed police responded to an incident involving a man carrying a bladed weapon at the University Hospital of North Tees.The officers were seen in the forecourt of the Stockton hospital close to the main entrance around from 7:30am.Pictures from the scene show armed officers guarding the area and several police cars also in attendance.Cleveland Police say they were called to a man believed to be in possession of a knife.

A man aged in his forties was arrested a short time later on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray. He was taken into police custody and no one was harmed in the incident.