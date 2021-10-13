'Extensive' IT issues for Sunderland University following suspected cyber attack

Sunderland University's technical system is experiencing severe disruption following an incident that has "all the hallmarks of a cyber-attack".

Telephone lines, website and IT systems are currently down. Face-to-face teaching is still taking place.

Access to the network is inhibited both at home and on campus.

Earlier this month, vice-chancellor Sir David Bell told ITV News Tyne Tees that the university was trying its utmost to return to face-to-face interaction - meaning the disruption is likely to be less severe than if the incident occurred this time last year.