Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service train new generation of firefighters 

Report by Tom Barton

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed the next generation of the county's firefighters.

On Wednesday, 12 new recruits began their rigorous training regime at West Hartford Fire Station.

This is only the second time in 40 years that whole time firefighters have been trained in-house by the service.

Although the service regularly trains on-call firefighters - historically their full-time firefighters have been trained at other fire and rescue services across England and at the old Scottish Fire Services Training School, Gullane since 1980.

For one of the new recruits, starting training is a lifelong dream come true.

Trainee firefighters Megan Coburn, Hannah Marshall and Gavin Percy

I knew it was something I wanted to do - to help people and give them a sense of calm and know that help is here. Megan Coburn, trainee firefighter

Group Manager for Learning and Development Gary McMorran said: "We have an incredible amount of expertise in the fire service and fantastic facilities. This is a huge accolade and seeks to demonstrate the excellence and quality we deliver.

This is also a very proud moment for the service and for the Learning and Development Department and we are grateful to Northumberland County Council for supporting this opportunity. Gary McMorran, Group Manager for Learning and Development

Those responsible for training the new recruits say the task is difficult but one of the most important they will ever perform.

Watch manager Stephen Air and station manager Dave Sample

The course will run over eight weeks where the new recruits will learn about equipment and procedures relevant to the risks in Northumberland.

As well as firefighting, training will cover road traffic collisions, chemical incidents and water rescues. This will provide the trainees with the essential skills and knowledge when they are at their assigned stations.

Group Manager McMorran added: "The extremely modern facilities we have in Northumberland are perfect for the delivery of such courses, supported by our dedicated and fully qualified training staff," added Mr McMorran.

Northumberland Fire Authority Chair Councillor Horncastle said: "I wish all of the new recruits the best of luck in their new careers.