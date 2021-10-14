FIlm and TV fans are in for a treat as a popular attraction returns to the region.

Stockton’s Preston Park Museum is hosting an exhibition of costumes from some of the most iconic film and television productions in its Behind the Seams exhibition.

Behind the Seams features 30 costumes from some of the most well-known and loved films and TV blockbusters including The Crown, Fantastic Beasts, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, It’s a Sin, Judy, Rocket Man, Shakespeare in Love and James Bond.

It brings together a largely new collection of costumes. Some are originals worn by the stars and some are exact replicas of the original designs.

The exhibition will feature original film costumes

The show explores the stories behind some of TV and film’s most recognisable outfits and their creators, Angels Costumes – the world’s longest established and largest professional costume house.

Angels has been dressing the stars of stage, screen and TV for seven generations since 1840.

Dubbed the world’s greatest costume house, Angels has supplied costumes for 37 Academy. Award-winning films and in 2016 received a BAFTA for its Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema.

Movie and television lovers are delighted that this excellent exhibition has returned to Preston Park Museum. Over the next few months, they will be able to see close up the fantastic costumes from some of the most popular television shows and blockbuster movies ever produced. Councillor Jim Beall, Stockton-on-Tees Borough

The exhibition runs until 19 February 2022. There’s more information on the Preston Park Museum website