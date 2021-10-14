Hollywood costumes on display in Stockton
FIlm and TV fans are in for a treat as a popular attraction returns to the region.
Stockton’s Preston Park Museum is hosting an exhibition of costumes from some of the most iconic film and television productions in its Behind the Seams exhibition.
Behind the Seams features 30 costumes from some of the most well-known and loved films and TV blockbusters including The Crown, Fantastic Beasts, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, It’s a Sin, Judy, Rocket Man, Shakespeare in Love and James Bond.
It brings together a largely new collection of costumes. Some are originals worn by the stars and some are exact replicas of the original designs.
The show explores the stories behind some of TV and film’s most recognisable outfits and their creators, Angels Costumes – the world’s longest established and largest professional costume house.
Angels has been dressing the stars of stage, screen and TV for seven generations since 1840.
Dubbed the world’s greatest costume house, Angels has supplied costumes for 37 Academy. Award-winning films and in 2016 received a BAFTA for its Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema.
The exhibition runs until 19 February 2022. There’s more information on the Preston Park Museum website