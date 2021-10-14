A police commissioner whose comments following the murder of Sarah Everard caused national outcry has received a formal vote of no confidence from local politicians.

But despite calling his own comments "absolutely ridiculous" and "pathetic", Philip Allott, North Yorkshire police, fire and crime commissioner, told an online public meeting he would not step down from his £74,400 role.

Yesterday, the majority of Philip Allott's staff signed a letter saying they have no confidence in him and that his comments on the Sarah Everard case have brought his office into "disrepute."

His office has received 900 letters of complaints about the comments which he made in a BBC interview earlier this month.

In the interview he said that the York woman shouldn't have "submitted" to the fake arrest by Wayne Couzens that led to her kidnap, rape and murder.

He also said women needed to be more "streetwise."

Mr Allott has since apologised and retracted the comments but refused to resign.

This morning he appeared at a North Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel meeting where some of the complaints from members of the public were read out.

One said they were "ashamed" by Philip Allot's response to Sarah Everard's murder.

Philip Allott addressed the meeting and reiterated his apology for his comments.

He said he gave a "car crash of an answer" in the BBC radio interview and that his comments were "wrong, entirely misconceived, grossly insensitive."

He said he was asked about what women can do to protect themselves in the light of Sarah Everard's murder.

"With hindsight, I should have queried the fundamental basis of the question" he said.

The panel doesn't have the power to force the PFCC to resign.

Yesterday Craven District Council passed a No Confidence vote in Allott, which was backed unanimously by councillors.

The murder of Sarah Everard was such a horrendous crime. We need to be able to put our trust in the police and those who are overseeing them. I brought this motion of no confidence in Mr Allott as there was clearly agreement among members of all parties that something needed to be done. Cllr Linda Brockbank

In a statement the day after he made the comments Philip Allott said he had "much to learn" and would be "seeking meetings as soon as possible with local partner organisations."