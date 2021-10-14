Savannah Marshall prepares to defend her title in front of North East crowd

Play video

Report by Tom Barton

Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall says she is eager to defend her title in front of a home crowd at St James' Park on Saturday night.

The WBO middleweight world champion faces American Claressa Shields, defending her belt for the second time since defeating Hannah Rankin at Wembley Arena in 2020.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the bout is the first time Marshall fights as champion in front of a crowd.

It's the first time [my friends and family] have been able to come and watch me. So it's nice for them to be able to share the experience with me. Savannah Marshall, WBO middleweight world champion

Despite former world champion Chris Eubanks Jr facing Wanik Awdijan on the same ticket, Marshall's fight top's the bill.

She says she is "absolutely privileged" to record this rare achievement for women's boxing.



It's amazing. I'm absolute privileged... Because there are still people out there who say they're not into women's boxing or don't like to see women get hit. Savannah Marshall, WBO middleweight champion

Aged just 26, Shields has is the only boxer in history, female or male, to hold all four major world titles in boxing - WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO - simultaneously and in two weight classes.

Both boxers are undefeated. Their fight takes place on Saturday 16 October.