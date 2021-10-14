Savannah Marshall prepares to defend her title in front of North East crowd
Report by Tom Barton
Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall says she is eager to defend her title in front of a home crowd at St James' Park on Saturday night.
The WBO middleweight world champion faces American Claressa Shields, defending her belt for the second time since defeating Hannah Rankin at Wembley Arena in 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the bout is the first time Marshall fights as champion in front of a crowd.
Despite former world champion Chris Eubanks Jr facing Wanik Awdijan on the same ticket, Marshall's fight top's the bill.
She says she is "absolutely privileged" to record this rare achievement for women's boxing.
Aged just 26, Shields has is the only boxer in history, female or male, to hold all four major world titles in boxing - WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO - simultaneously and in two weight classes.
Both boxers are undefeated. Their fight takes place on Saturday 16 October.