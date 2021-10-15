North East politicians react to death of MP Sir David Amess after stabbing

Tory MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed several times while holding a constituency surgery in Leigh, police have confirmed.

The Southend West MP was holding a surgery at the Belfairs Methodist Church, in Eastwood Road North, when a man ran into the church, according to the Southend Echo.

The newspaper reported Mr Amess was then stabbed "several times".

Essex Police said a 25 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered from the scene - the force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

He was "treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene", police added.

Helicopter footage shows the scene on the ground:

The 69-year-old MP had been a Member of Parliament since 1983, starting with Basildon before moving to Southend West in 1997.

Aerial footage showed an air ambulance stationed near to the scene as well as multiple ambulance crews outside the Belfairs Methodist Church.

Armed police were also on site, with a large cordon in place around the church and down the street.

Members of the public had gathered at the scene, with one man comforting a woman outside.

Footage shows armed police at the scene:

Politicians and public figures from across the region have been reacting to the news. Some of the tweets were posted before it was announced that Mr Amess had died in the attack.