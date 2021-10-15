Steve Bruce to stay in charge for 1,000th game as manager

Newcastle United has announced that head coach Steve Bruce will take charge of Sunday’s Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur.

In doing so, he will reach his 1,000th professional match as a manager. Chief Executive of PCP Capital Partners Amanda Staveley - who brokered last week's Saudi-led takeover and acquired a 10% stake in the club for her business - said, "change does not happen overnight".

“We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people and it is imperative that we continue to be patient and considered in our approach," said Ms Staveley.

"Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy.“We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.“Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday.

If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team. Amanda Staveley, part-owner of Newcastle United

Ms Staveley also thanked the fans for the welcome she and the new ownership team have received since the takeover.

"Thank you for the warm welcome you have given us. We can’t wait to be at St. James’ Park with you."

Speaking to the press early on Friday afternoon, Steve Bruce said the focus of the game should not be on his milestone but on the exciting times to come for the football club.

It's not about me... It's about the club going forward, the team and more importantly getting a result on Sunday because there's times this season where I thought we've played very well, so we need a win and a victory to get us up the table. Steve Bruce, Newcastle United manager

Speaking for the first time since the takeover, Bruce also said he has no intention to resign and will stake a permanent claim to one of football's most desirable roles.

Well, I'll have a crack. I'll try my utmost and if they see fit then great. Who wouldn't want this opportunity now? Any manager would... love to sit in my chair. I'll make a fist of it and try my utmost and as always try my best which is best for the club. Steve Bruce, Newcastle United manager

Steve Bruce referred to the takeover as a "great thing that has happened for the club and the city and if it takes this great club forward then great".

He refused to comment on Saudi Arabia's human rights record saying: "that's for politicians".

The manager called for "respect" and hit back at journalists who suggested he would not record his 1000th game as manager with Newcastle United.