Newcastle's first game under new ownership ends in a loss

Newcastle United ushered in a new era of ownership at St James’ Park with an unwanted loss - it was 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur in front of a sell out crowd.

It means the Magpies sit second bottom in the table.

Amanda Staveley, along with the Saudi Arabian PIF, took control of the club last week, ending 14 years of Mike Ashley ownership - to the delight of many of the geordie fan base.

There were scenes of celebration at St James’ Park when the takeover was confirmed.

Fans partied outside of St James' Park when the takeover was announced. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

On Sunday, more than 50,000 Newcastle fans descended on St James’ Park, hoping to roar their team to their first Premier League victory of the season.

There continued to be protest over Saudi Arabia's involvement at Newcastle United on Sunday, too.

A billboard highlighting the alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi state was driven around the ground before kick off, leaving some fans conflicted.

There were also a number of visitors to the ground from Saudi Arabia, without tickets, hoping to soak up an atmosphere of jubilation and excitement.

Also in attendance at St James’ on Sunday was Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, who will serve as Non-Executive Chairman of Newcastle United.