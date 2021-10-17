Three arrested as teenager in life-threatening condition after Houghton stabbing

An 18-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a reported stabbing in Houghton. Emergency services say they were called to Newbottle Street at around 9:30pm yesterday (16 October).

Three youths have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirmed the incident. They said they received a call at 9:30pm last night to reports of an assault on Newbottle Street. They deployed a doctor, paramedic ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). Staff treated two people on the scene, and took one man to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with stab wounds.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks of Northumbria Police says, “Shortly after 9.30pm yesterday (Saturday), we received a report of an altercation outside the Britannia Inn, Newbottle Street, Houghton-le-Spring.

“Emergency services attended and found an 18-year-old man with an injury consistent with a stabbing.

“The male was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a life threatening condition.

“His family are currently being supported by specialist officers and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

“We continue to carry out enquiries to understand the circumstances and three youths have now been arrested on suspicion of wounding. They remain in police custody at this time.

“We understand that a number of people may have been present at the time of the incident. We would appeal to anyone present there to come forward to us, calling 101 quoting log NP-20211016-1193 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”