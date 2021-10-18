Diver still missing off Northumberland coast after multi-agency search

A multi-agency search continues for a missing diver off the coast of Northumberland.

Seahouses Lifeboat was called to search for the man, who was last seen just north of Longstone Island, at 11:39am on Sunday 17 October.

According to the Seahouses Lifeboat Station, the UK Coastguard had received a Mayday distress call from a dive boat shortly before midday. Both Lifeboats launched and joined other vessels in the area, to carry out an "extensive search" with Seahouses All-Weather Lifeboat acting as “On Scene Commander”.

The Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 199 from Prestwick was also tasked, with the Maritime Coastguard Rescue Coordination Centre at Bridlington, coordinating the rescue resources.

Local coastguard officers and the police were also in attendance at Seahouses Harbour. Charter boats from the Seahouses area and dive boats had also joined to assist the search. Further assistance came from Amble, Berwick and Craster Lifeboats.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12.45pm yesterday (Sunday), we received a call from the Coastguard to report a concern for the welfare of a male driver.

“It was reported that the individual had been diving near Longstone Lighthouse, Farne Islands, near Seahouses, when he failed to resurface.

“The Force’s dedicated Marine Unit are continuing searches along with the Coastguard, representatives from the RNLI and local dive boats throughout today.”