Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall remains undefeated world champion

Savannah Marshall promised fans her belt was staying in the North East, and the Hartlepool boxer kept her word.

In front of an 11,000 strong home crowd at Newcastle's Utilita Arena, Marshall retained her WBO middleweight title after stopping opponent Lolita Muzeya within four minutes.

Marshall's professional record stands at 11 wins - 0 losses, with 9 victories by knock-out.

The 30-year-old headlined the event, which also featured Hughie Fury and Chris Eubank Jr on the ticket, as well as a host of other North East talent.