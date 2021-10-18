Play video

Report by Gregg Easteal

The NHS doctor who helped save the life of a man who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Premier League game at St James' Park says he "was just doing my job".

According to a senior official at Newcastle United, the fan is "in a stable condition and doing well".

Sunday's tie against Tottenham was halted just before half-time when players alerted the referee to an elderly man who had collapsed in the stands.

Tottenham and England centre back Eric Dier called over the club medic after teammate Sergio Reguilón alerted the referee to the situation. Credit: PA

Dr Tom Pritchard was in the Gallowgate Stand when he saw fans in the East Stand signalling towards St John's Ambulance staff for help.

The A&E registrar at University Hospital of North Tees decided to offer his support.

By the time he arrived, a member of the public had begun CPR and St John's Ambulance Service had arrived with a defibrillator.

Dr Pritchard describes to ITV News Tyne Tees how he and a friend - Matty, a fellow doctor - took over CPR and administered two shocks with the defibrillator.

The second shock revived the man. Dr Pritchard later returned to his seat to a standing ovation from the crowd.

When I sat down after it was all over I was a bit curious to know why it was still the first half... I kind of got tunnel vision to the problem in hand in front of me that needed to be sorted and that was my main focus at that time. I was able to switch off to 50,000 people looking on. Dr Tom Pritchard

On Monday, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, whose wife, Amanda Staveley, is leading the consortium of investors which took over the club, said the fan - whom he named as George - is doing well.

Fans in the ground looked shocked and worried when the game, which had a global TV audience of millions, was stopped for 20 minutes, with the players coming off the pitch while work went on to save the man's life.

Despite the standing ovation and international recognition, Dr Pritchard refuses to consider himself a hero.

Dr Pritchard says the incident shows the importance of early intervention and defibrillator provision.

"What saved this man was early CPR by one of the people next to him and early defibrillation," he explains.