Murder investigation launched after teenager dies following stabbing in Houghton

A murder investigation is now underway after a teenager passed away following a knife attack in Houghton-le-Spring.

Shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday 16 October, officers received a report of an altercation which began outside the Britannia Inn on Newbottle Street. Emergency services attended and found an 18-year-old man, with an injury consistent with a stab wound.

The teenager, from the Gateshead area, was taken to hospital but passed away from his injuries on Sunday night.

Six teens, aged 14-17, have now been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, of Northumbria Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the teenager’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. They are being supported by specialist officers and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

“We would ask that their privacy is respected as they continue to try to come to terms with their loss.”

She added: “We understand people in the area will be concerned about what has happened, but we want to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to understand the full circumstances which led to this tragedy and bring anyone involved to justice.

“We understand that a number of people may have been present at the time of the incident and would appeal to anyone who hasn’t already come forward to contact us.

“Extra officers will remain in the area as we continue to carry out enquiries and we ask anyone with any concerns or any information to speak to them or by contacting us online or by phone.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you believe it may be, could be crucial to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log NP-20211016-1193 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.