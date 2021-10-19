Local communities are getting a chance to give an old Tyne and Wear Metro train a new lease of life.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro is looking for ideas of how old trains can be used to benefit local communities.

It could be seen as a major upcycling project- the aim is to donate up to five Metro carriages for community use after they have been decommissioned.

The trains have been in service for 41 years but will be phased out from 2023 to make way for a new fleet of trains as part of a £362m upgrade.

We are seeking expressions of interest and ideas from community groups and non-profit organisations about how a Metrocar might be used somewhere as a public asset once it has been taken out of service Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director at Nexus

Nexus is also planning to retain up to two of the original Metro prototypes – the first two trains to arrive in the region in the late 1970s –for heritage purposes. These will be donated to museums.