Police are appealing for information after a short-eared owl was shot down in Teesdale earlier this year.

A post-mortem on the bird has confirmed the likely cause of death was being struck by pellets from a shotgun.

The owl was found by the side of the road near Selset Reservoir, Middleton-in-Teesdale, in May.

Its death comes six years after two other birds of the same species were found dead just 1km away.

The RSPB believes the birds are being targeted and that far more are likely to have been killed but their remains never discovered.

A short-eared owl in flight Credit: Dave Dimmock

PC Lorraine Nelson of Durham Constabulary said: “Persecuting birds of prey is never acceptable and we will always do everything we can to work with partners to act on information received about alleged criminal activity.

“We would encourage anyone with information on this incident to get in touch.”

Jack Ashton-Booth, RSPB Investigations Officer, said: “Short-eared owls are declining nationally as a species. Yet they are still widely targeted in our UK uplands: this is the third shot short-eared owl we are aware of in this area in the last six years. In 2015 two dead short-eared owls, both of which had been shot, were found in a hole on moorland just over1km away.

Each of those birds could have gone on to have three, four or five chicks, had they been allowed to live. Jack Ashton-Booth, RSPB Investigations Officer

“When I think of the scale of even just one area of moorland, and its array of nooks and crannies… how many more of these stunning birds could have been shot and concealed down holes or buried under peat?

"It’s impossible to know. This illegal killing must stop. I urge any of you who may have information regarding individuals targeting these birds to come forward and call them out.”

Durham Constabulary are urging people with information to call 101 and ask for PC Nelson.