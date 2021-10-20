Durham University under fire as drink spiking post accused of 'victim blaming'

Durham University has been accused of 'victim blaming' after posting "Don't Get Spiked" on social media as part of their anti-drink spiking campaign.

In a now-deleted tweet, the university's student wellbeing account said:

"Drink spiking is dangerous and something you can prevent happening to you and your friends

#don'tgetspiked"

Many have criticised the post online - which comes amid a rise in reports of claims women have been drugged by injection.

Jo Grady, General Secretary of the University and College Union (UCU), who was spiked as a teenager, called the post "absurdly offensive".

Jonah Graham from Durham Students' Union said students feel "angry" and "disappointed".

Responding to the backlash, Durham University Student Wellbeing said they "appreciate the feedback".

A Durham University spokesperson said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is our first priority and we take students’ concerns very seriously.