A lorry driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the A1 in July which killed three people.

David Daglish and Elaine Sullivan, from Seaham, and Paul Mullen, of Washington, were killed.

Lorry driver Ion Nicu Onut has now been charged with three counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving. He has been remanded on police bail and will next appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates on Thursday 4 November.

The A1 was closed at Durham for over 24 hours in both directions Credit: ITV News

The crash happened at 6.20pm on Thursday 15 July, on the northbound carriageway at Bowburn. It involved several vehicles, including two lorries, one of which caught fire as a result of the collision.

Crews from both County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service as well as Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service had to warn they were extremely busy dealing with this incident and they could face a delay for an ambulance across the region. A Great North Air Ambulance also landed to help treat "multiple casualties".

The CPS has released the following statement: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Onut are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”