The multi-agency search for a diver who went missing off the Northumberland coast has been called off.The diver, whose identity has not been made public, has been missing in the North Sea for 48 hours after disappearing near the Farne Islands on Sunday. The Coastguard received a Mayday distress call from a dive boat just north of the Longstone Farne Islands who reported a missing diver.

The search continued throughout the night and was ongoing on Monday with multiple agencies working together to find the missing person at sea.Lifeboats from Amble, Craster, Seahouse and Berwick were involved in the search with a Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, Maritime Coastguard Rescue, local coastguard officers as well as police officers.

Seahouses Lifeboat Station confirmed that some five RNLI lifeboats and two helicopters were involved in the search for the missing diver off the Farne Islands on Monday. Local boats also assisted. Despite their best efforts, the search was called off at 1pm on Monday afternoon.Seahouses Lifeboat station thanked those involved in the search and offered their thoughts for the family of the diver involved.They said: “We would like to thank our flanking stations for their tremendous support and assistance put into this search, and the hours their volunteer crews and ours, have spent at sea. Thanks also go to Eshott Airfield, which was able to supply fuel for the Rescue Helicopter, which returned three times during the night to refuel, so it could continue the search."Our thoughts are very much with the family and colleagues of the missing diver at this difficult time.”