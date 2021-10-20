Seven teenagers charged with murder after fatal Houghton stabbing

Seven teenagers have been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Houghton-le-Spring.

Shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday 16 October, Northumbria Police received a report of an altercation near the Britannia Inn on Newbottle Street. Emergency services attended and found Jack Woodley, 18, severely injured.

The teenager, who was originally from the Durham area, was taken to hospital but passed away from his injuries on Sunday night.

Nine teenagers were originally arrested on suspicion of wounding.

Now, seven youths aged between 14 and 17, were charged with murder and are due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates on Wednesday 20 October.

Two teens, both aged 15, have been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks says specialist officers are continuing to support the victim’s family.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind people that as all seven of those charged are under the age of 18, they are legally entitled to anonymity and must not be named or identified in connection with this incident. I would urge people to not speculate or name them online as this could severely impact our investigation, which remains ongoing.

“Our enquiries will continue and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, who has not yet come forward, to pick up the phone and contact police or Crimestoppers. Any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could prove crucial to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log NP-20211016-1193 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.