The North East Ambulance Service is making an urgent appeal to the public to only call its services in a life-threatening emergency after a record number of 999 and NHS 111 calls is placing it under unprecedented pressure.

The service has been under significant sustained pressure for several months and has remained at its highest escalation level since July.

The pressure continues to grow- on Monday 18 October the service took more than 4,000 NHS 111 calls and nearly 2,000 999 calls. When compared to the same day in 2020, the service took 361 more 999 calls and 387 more 111 calls.

Covid continues to impact on the service, with longer turnaround times between patients due to vehicle cleaning and changing personal protective equipment measures which remain in place.

The appeal comes as the region’s hospitals also face pressures which leads to delays for ambulance crews in handing over patients.

2,367 Hours lost to hospital handovers across the region in September

4hrs 42mins The longest handover time

1,500 Operational hours lost to handover delays so far this month

The pressure we and our colleagues across the region currently find ourselves in is unprecedented. Rest assured, if you need us urgently, we will be there for you. Helen Ray, Chief Executive NEAS

Advice from the North East Ambulance Service says the public should continue to contact 999 if they experience:

A cardiac arrest where the patient is unconscious and not breathing

Signs of a heart attack e.g. a pain like a heavy weight in the centre of your chest

Difficulty breathing

Signs of stroke such as the face drooping on one side or weakness on one side

Heavy bleeding that won’t stop

Seizures

Sudden and rapid swelling of the eyes, lips, throat or tongue

To help cope with these pressures and ensure the people who need care the most can get it, members of the public are asked to: