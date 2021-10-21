School campaign challenging career stereotypes visits North East
Report by Katharine Walker
A new campaign of school talks brings successful role models into our region's primary schools, encouraging pupils to 'think outside the box'.
The Primary Futures scheme wants to challenge misconceptions about who can do what career, and help children broaden their horizons.
It recently visited Morpeth Road Academy in Blyth.
Research from the charity Education and Employers shows that children begin to form stereotypes about jobs based on gender, ethnicity and social background from the age of five.
The study also found children's aspirations for the future are often based on what they see around them, including their family, friends, and people on TV.
The Primary Futures programme hopes to challenge these misconceptions with school talks from inspiring volunteers. The scheme helps schools find speakers with different jobs to talk to pupils about what they do and the opportunities available to them.
Volunteers who speak to the children come from a range of different careers and professions, including marine biology, creative tech, and even ITV journalists.
Nick Chambers, Chief Executive, Education and Employers added: "Expanding the opportunities for children from disadvantaged backgrounds to meet a wide range of successful professionals helps widen their aspirations - which may be high but narrow - because often they encounter a smaller range of role models in their day-to-day lives."