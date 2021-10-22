Play video

Report by Tom Barton

A Newcastle bar has introduced safety measures as concerns rise over incidents of drink spiking.

Reports in recent days of people being spiked via injection have caused nationwide distress over the safety of club and bar goers.

The reports have led to an outpouring of people sharing their experiences of being spiked.

Katie Brady was working in a Newcastle club when her drink was laced. Thankfully, she made it home without coming to further harm.

Market Shaker, a bar in Newcastle city centre, have now taken steps to prevent Katie's experience from being repeated.

Their measures include:

Increasing their security by 50%.

Installing additional CCTV cameras.

Purchasing Check Your Drink kits with which drinks can be tested at the bar upon request.

Providing 'advanced welfare training' designed to help staff respond to a spiking situation, including first aid.

Installing a 'vulnerable persons area' where people can go if in distress or need "time out".

Glass toppers made available

To not feel safe going on a night out is really bad. Whatever we can do to make them feel safe, I feel it is our duty for us to do. Robert Clarkson, Market Shaker owner

While Northumbria Police say there has not been an increase in spiking incidents in the region - and Durham Constabulary told us they have received no reports of injection spiking - the Police and Crime Commissioner has reminded the public of the crime's severity.

A petition calling for clubs to be legally required to search guests for 'date rape' drugs and weapons on entry has collected more than 110,000 signatures.

The campaign Girls Night In is calling on women across UK cities to boycott clubs on various nights in October and November to protest the rise in spiking by injection and to put pressure on venues to prevent spiking.

