Body found after search for woman swept into sea at Sunderland beach

Emergency services searching for a woman swept out to sea in Sunderland say they've found a body.

A search operation continued yesterday to try and locate the woman after the alarm was raised on Thursday night.

Northumbria Police say the woman's family have been notified.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7.10pm on Thursday, we received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman on Hendon Beach, following reports she had been swept out to sea.

“A search was launched alongside the Coastguard and other partners to locate the woman but sadly a body has now been discovered on Hendon Beach.

“Formal identification is yet to take place but officers do believe the body is that of the woman involved.

“The woman’s family have been notified and are being supported by officers at this sad time. Please could we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Rough seas hit the region's coastline, with waves of up to 50ft breaking onto the footpaths in Seaburn.

Locals have spoken of how the ocean was unusually rough on Thursday evening when the search and rescue operation was launched.