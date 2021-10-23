Man arrested after alleged racist incident during Newcastle vs Tottenham match

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged racist incident that took place at St James' Park during the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture.

Northumbria Police say the 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment, causing alarm or distress. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

In a statement, the force said they "do not tolerate hate crime of any kind within our communities" and have urged the public to report any incidents to police.

Enquiries are ongoing and Northumbria Police officers are continuing to work alongside Newcastle United as part of the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211020-0472.