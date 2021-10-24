County Durham couple urge hospitals to increase testing after loss of daughter

Play video

Video report by Tom Barton

A couple from County Durham are urging hospitals to increase testing during pregnancy following their baby daughter’s death three days after her mum reported her waters had broken.

Deborah McLaughlan visited Sunderland Royal Hospital when 38 weeks pregnant on 21 March 2020, telling staff her waters had broken.

Following examination by a midwife, Deborah was told there was no evidence her waters had broken, a perinatal care report into the incident said. She was sent home and advised to monitor any fluid loss.

Three days later Deborah, of Shildon, County Durham, returned to hospital concerned that her baby’s movement in the womb had reduced.

Following a scan Deborah and her partner, Mark Thomson were told their daughter Chloe had died and fluid around the baby in the womb was reduced.

Deborah returned to hospital a few hours later to be induced. She delivered Chloe stillborn the following day.

Following Chloe’s death, Deborah and Mark are urging hospitals to increase testing for women who say their waters have broken.

The Trust said it would review its own procedures to advise that where there was uncertainty, midwifery staff escalate cases for further review and a potential ultrasound to measure fluid around the baby.

Deborah said: “We were both looking forward to being parents again and my pregnancy seemed to go by relatively smoothly until I felt my waters break. I was surprised when I was sent home but trusted the medical opinion.

“Even though deep down I thought something wasn’t quite right it was heartbreaking to be told that we had lost Chloe.

“Knowing things could potentially have been different if my case had been escalated and more tests and scans had been carried out is the hardest thing to accept.

“We would give anything to turn back the clock and for things to be different but we know that’s not possible. All we can do now is share what happened to us to make other parents aware and urge hospitals to review their procedures and if needed carry out more checks.

In a statement, Melanie Johnson, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Deborah and Mark on the tragic loss of their baby daughter Chloe.

“Whilst learning from Chloe’s case is important for the NHS, this cannot ease the heartbreak of losing a baby. We commend Deborah and Mark for sharing their story and raising awareness of pregnancy and baby loss.”