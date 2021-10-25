A Bishop Auckland labradoodle has become the second dog in the UK to give blood 30 times.

The charity Pet Blood Bank UK estimate nine-year-old Geordie's donations have been transfused to over 120 pooches - hopefully saving many lives.

They have praised ultimate "good boy" Geordie for reaching the remarkable milestone.

To donate, dogs must weigh over 25kg and be aged between one and eight - meaning Geordie has made his last donation.

His owner, Lynn Crackett, says she is "so proud" of her canine companion.

Geordie, his owner Lynn, the Pet Blood Bank UK team, and his 'retirement hamper' Credit: Pet Bank UK

With the number that he's given, it's between 120 and 150 dogs, which is amazing really. I'm just so proud of him. Lynn Crackett, Geordie's owner

Who and precisely how many dogs Geordie has helped is unknown.

But Dexter is one of the dogs whose live was saved when he received a blood transfusion from Pet Blood Bank UK's donations.

He and his owner, Iona Harries, met with Geordie and Lynne to thank them for their selflessness.

Play video

He was very sick and losing a lot of blood. We took him to the vets but we got that phone call that I wish on no dog owner at all and our last resort was to have a blood transfusion which absolutely, categorically saved his life. Iona Harries, Dexter's owner

Pet Blood Bank UK runs donation sessions across the country where owners bring their pets to give blood.

The blood is taken to their processing centre in Loughborough where it is separated into different products. It is then stored and sent out to vets when they need it.

"We operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to ensure blood is always available," they say on their website. ""Vets save thousands of lives every year using our blood products."

"We’re so much more than a blood bank. We’re a community of likeminded individuals who care passionately about pets and supporting vets."