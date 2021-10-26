Play video

Video report by Amy Sutton.

Astronauts have landed on Tyneside to host a half-term event to educate the next generation of space scientists and engineers.

'Mission Discovery' is taking place in Newcastle and will welcome 350 students from across the region.

Their mission is to create an experiment that will be carried out by NASA on the International Space Station.

Astronaut Dr Michael Foale, said: “I have a story that can inspire them, and it’s one where I had a dream – it wasn’t obvious I could achieve it when I was 6 years old to fly in space. But if they have a dream to do something, it can come true.”

Astronaut Dr Barbara Morgan, said: “It doesn’t matter who you are, or where you come from, what your parents do, it matters if you are willing to have fun and work hard and persist at it. There is nothing that you cannot do with your future.”

A man who is instrumental in bringing space travel so close to home, is Chris Barber from ISSET.

He said: "There are academics, researchers and scientists in Britain who would love thisopportunity themselves, and it is here for these young people.”