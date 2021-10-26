North East fire service tackles thousands of deliberate fires in last year

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is urging young people not to put lives at risk this half term, after it was revealed crews have spent 64 days in the last year tackling deliberate fires.

4,421 deliberate fires have been tackled by firefighters and crews since Bonfire Night 2020

The incidents usually involve small outdoor fires including discarded items, wheelie bins, and grassy areas that don't harm people and their property.

Firefighters are linking the fires are anti-social behaviour where they say teenagers have started the fires along with their friends.

Deliberate fires across Tyneside Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

We can’t be in two places at once, which means if we’re dealing with a malicious fire in one part of the region then we aren’t able to respond to a real emergency - where someone’s life could be in danger. Let’s hope it’s not a loved one or family member of one of culprit’s - who requires our help at their time of need! Chief Fire Officer, Chris Lowther

TWFRS says crews spent, on average, 21 minutes extinguishing each of the deliberate fires. This equates to approximately 64.5 days of the past year being spent putting out deliberate secondary fires.

Number of incidents across Tyne & Wear between 5 November 2020 and 20 October 2021 in each area:

Gateshead: 786

Newcastle: 1,305

North Tyneside: 498

South Tyneside: 500

Sunderland: 1,332

The fire service explains it normally sees an increase in anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks at this time of year. Superintendent of Northumbria Police, Janice Hutton says the force is aware of its impact on local communities.

"We want everyone to enjoy the Halloween and Bonfire Night period and contribute positively to their communities. It is important, however, that people do so safely while taking responsibility for themselves and being considerate of others. As ever, we will be working closely with our partners to positively address any issues or pockets of disorder."