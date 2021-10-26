Play video

Video report by Helen Ford.

A senior medic on Teesside is calling for what he calls more “self-discipline” to combat rising Covid cases and hospitalisations.

It comes after the University Hospital of North Tees is seeing a growing number of admissions because of the virus - with bed capacity close to full.

Health bosses on Teesside have now issued a plea for people to wear face coverings to help prevent a spike in Covid cases.

Metro bosses have also urged passengers to wear a face mask on-board its services.

John Alexander, Nexus.

Less than 40% of users are believed to currently wear a covering whilst travelling, compared to 70% back in summer.

There have been calls for the Government to roll out “Plan B” with extra covid measures in response to increased pressure on health services and the higher Covid rates.

The Government is sticking with its winter Covid plan, Boris Johnson has insisted, despite warnings from leading doctors that it would be "willfully negligent" to not implement Plan B immediately.

The prime minister acknowledged there is a "high" number of coronavirus infections in the UK, but said the numbers were "within the parameters" forecast by his scientific advisers.

Boris Johnson insisted that Covid booster jabs will get the country through the winter months