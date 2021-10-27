Play video

Zookeepers at Flamingo Land have been celebrating the birth of the first critically endangered Eastern black rhinoceros in North Yorkshire. The baby boy was born in Malton at 5pm on Sunday 24 October to mother Samira and father Magadi.

After a 16 month pregnancy, the final stages of his birth happened very quickly. Zookeepers at Flamingo Land managed to capture the moment through CCTV footage.

Head Keeper at the zoo Sam DeBelle said, “We have waited so long for this baby, both mum and baby are doing incredibly well and I am so proud of Samira and all her keepers”.

Black rhinos first arrived at the zoo in 2015 when mother Samira was transferred from Zurich Zoo as part of the European Ex-situ Programme managed by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria. Magadi was moved over shortly after in 2019 from Chester Zoo.

3000 black rhinos left in the wild

All new births are exciting but there is added significance for this one, both for us and the global population”. Ross Snipp, Zoo Manager and Park Executive

Flamingo Land will be sending another rhino, Chanua, to be released in Tanzania soon. Owners of the zoo are hoping this will be the beginning of a much larger effort to conserve endangered species at home and abroad.