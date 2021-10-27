Meet two people aiming to make a difference in Newcastle’s Black music scene

ITV Tyne Tees is celebrating Black History Month this October with a series of special reports recognising the achievements and contributions of people in our Black community.

In our second report, we hear from a neo-soul singer-songwriter Georgia May, and audio producer Chantal Herbert, founder of the community interest company Sister Shack in Newcastle.

The following is a self-authored report by Georgia.

Growing up, you know, it wasn’t always easy, and I felt very othered, I was like only one out of two or three Black people in my class.

The fact that we need Black History Month shows that we have still a lot to go in our society.

It is important to highlight the month, but then also carrying on and uplifting and encouraging our people.

Georgia and her family.

I grew up in an all-white family, I was the only Black person in my family – that was difficult for me growing up because I didn’t necessarily have anyone I could go to and communicate those feelings or how it made me feel.

When I was 6 years old I met my now best friend who is also of dual heritage and that has been such an important friendship for me because we have been able to connect and have that understanding of how it is to be a Black woman in the North East.

When I turned 15 I actually had quite a difficult time with my mental health and I found that music really helped me get through that, it was an outlet to express how I was feeling.

I think there needs to be more representation of Black artists in the North East because you can go to a lot of places in Newcastle and find your white indie rock bands – and that’s great and important to the culture as well – but we want a good balance of different cultures and different types of music.

The following is a self-authored report by Chantal.

Sister Shack is a Community Interest Company and it’s about promoting women and non-binary people in business, in art, in music, in the creative industry - it just gives them a platform to promote what they do, but we also highlight issues such as racism and discrimination.

When I got here 18 years ago I certainly felt like I was the only Black person here and as I’ve gotten older I’ve seen more people move here either from down south or from different countries – and there is a much larger community now.

I didn’t know Newcastle existed until I came here, I didn’t know what Newcastle was – and it is still a very white place to be.

If I see a job or a lineup that I think I would want to apply for, and I don’t see anyone that looks like me, I’m kinda like well I’m going to be the only person so why would I do it in the first place.

I think even the word diversity is so loaded because you end up being the token person for diversity.

You need to look at what you are doing as an organisation, and is that welcoming to people - it’s not just to people of colour, but it’s about creating a place and a platform for those people who can feel that they are going to be represented.

With Black History Month I feel there has to be a move away from it being a month, but actually finding ways of helping people to have longevity in that way.