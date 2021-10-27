A student paramedic has bid to replace the North Yorkshire police, fire and crime commissioner who resigned after making comments about Sarah Everard's murder.

Emma Scott-Spivey applied for the role after hearing the comments by Philip Allott, who sparked outrage when he said women should be more "streetwise" about powers of arrest and that Ms Everard should not have "submitted" to arrest by her killer, serving police officer Wayne Couzens.

The 23-year-old from Thirsk, said: "When I heard Philip Allott's comments about Sarah Everard and his view of endemic violence against women, I thought of every patient I'd ever attended in an emergency who was unwilling to involve the police.

"When the victims of crimes are reluctant to involve the police we have a serious problem."

Ms Scott-Spivey, the daughter of two retired police officers, said the "damage done by Philip Allott must be repaired" and she wants to rebuild trust in the police.

People in North Yorkshire need a commissioner who recognises their concerns and works to address them. One who puts local people over party politics. Emma Scott-Spivey

She said: "We have police officers, like my parents, who, despite dwindling resources and reduced funding, dedicate their lives to making communities fairer and safer.

"We need a commissioner who will restore trust and give a voice to all of those people."

Ms Scott-Spivey is running as the Labour Party candidate for this position.

Mr Allott stepped down from the role after losing a no-confidence vote by the North Yorkshire Fire and Crime panel on October 14.

He initially said he wanted to try to regain the public's trust, branding his comments "absolutely ridiculous" and "pathetic", but resigned following the unanimous vote by the 11 members of the panel.

Mr Allott repeated his apologies for his remarks, saying he "misspoke" and was "devastated" by the impact of his words.