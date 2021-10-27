A West End musical inspired by a County Durham teenager has taken to the stage in Newcastle.

'Everybody's Talking about Jamie' tells the tale of Jamie Campbell from Bishop Auckland, who challenged his school to be more inclusive by going to prom in drag.

Ten years on his story continues to encourage others to be themselves.

Jamie Campbell said: " Having my story told on stage is really strange because normally this kind of thing happens to someone who is some kind of really big rockstar who have had a really long career, or some historical figure, it doesn't just happen too normal people like me, so it is crazy!

"And we can't wait to hear what everybody has to say because we all know how vocal and honest a northern audience can be."

Play video

Jamie Campbell.

To know how many people it has touched, I have received hundreds if not thousands of messages over the years from people saying how much my story has helped them and it's so rewarding, honestly. Jamie Campbell.

His mum, Margaret could never have imagined their story would be played out in theatres around the world.

Margaret Campbell said: "It's still quite emotional for us to watch. A lot of people come up to us after the show and say 'I've got a boy' or 'I've got a girl and they're struggling' and it is great to know that our story has helped.

"Even some of the kids are saying they've been encouraged to come out to their parents by seeing it, or an aunty or an uncle, so it really does make us proud."

The show tackles themes of self-doubt, sexuality and identity - but at the heart of it - the message from one of our own, is to be yourself.

This year the show will be moved from the stage to the big screen with a motion picture on Amazon Prime.

The musical debuted with a short run at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in 2017 before transferring to London's West End.