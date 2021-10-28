Experts grow concerned as Durham Cathedral bats breaking nocturnal habits
Report by Ross Hutchinson
There is growing concern over the health and wellbeing of bats in the North East as an increasing number have been found flying during the day.
While bats have been a popular tourist attraction for decades, they are usually only active during nighttime.
But recently, a large number of bats have been seen flying around Durham Cathedral during the day - sometimes up to 50 at once.
Jodie Morgan, bat conservationist at Durham Bat Group, says sightings of bats during the day are a sign that they are in trouble.
This year has been particularly bad with long warm and dry spells impacting the insects that the bats feed on.
A recent study from Newcastle University indicated that LED lights may be having a negative impact on insect populations.
The Durham Bat group have been carrying out daily inspections of places like Durham Cathedral to recover and rehabilitate grounded bats. By offering them warmth, water and food, the group revive bats who appear to be struggling.
Not all bats are discovered in time, but the majority are picked up by local volunteers to regain the power to fly on their own and are later released.
The group are working towards continuing to shine a light on the struggles faced by our native wildlife.