Report by Ross Hutchinson

There is growing concern over the health and wellbeing of bats in the North East as an increasing number have been found flying during the day.

While bats have been a popular tourist attraction for decades, they are usually only active during nighttime.

But recently, a large number of bats have been seen flying around Durham Cathedral during the day - sometimes up to 50 at once.

Jodie Morgan, bat conservationist at Durham Bat Group, says sightings of bats during the day are a sign that they are in trouble.

We've had quite a few groundings. The groundings happen when they come out during the day. They find themselves exhausted. Jodie Morgan, Bat Conservationist at Durham Bat Group

This year has been particularly bad with long warm and dry spells impacting the insects that the bats feed on.

If it confuses insects it will confuse the predators. The later in the season the insects are out, the more confusion it may cause animals. It's a big climate crisis a lot of animals are facing. Jodie Morgan, Bat conservationist at Durham Bat Group

A recent study from Newcastle University indicated that LED lights may be having a negative impact on insect populations.

The Durham Bat group have been carrying out daily inspections of places like Durham Cathedral to recover and rehabilitate grounded bats. By offering them warmth, water and food, the group revive bats who appear to be struggling.

Not all bats are discovered in time, but the majority are picked up by local volunteers to regain the power to fly on their own and are later released.

The group are working towards continuing to shine a light on the struggles faced by our native wildlife.