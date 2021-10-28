ITV Tyne Tees is celebrating Black History Month this October with a series of special reports recognising the achievements and contributions of people in our Black community.

In our third report, we have been following Bio-medical Science graduate at Newcastle University and founder of Gozi Haircare, Ngozi Ossai who says a lack of representation around natural haircare drove her to create her own line.

When I was younger, I never really took care of my hair. I always had someone taking care of my hair for me - it was either my mum, or my sister which was a great bonding experience.

But going to hairdressers was probably one of the most painful experiences.

They would usually tell me things like my hair was 'too thick', or it was 'difficult to manage', and that I 'should get a relaxer'.

Ngozi Ossai, Founder of Gozi Haircare Credit: Gozi Haircare

Fast forward to 2010 when I came for my A-levels. It was the first time I was independent and I decided to start taking care of my hair.

That was the first time I started doing some research about why black women wear their hair differently, why your hair is curly and mine is straight?

You start to realise that things like your hair, how you look, and the colour of your skin are tagged as your identity.

After her big chop in 2010, she soon realised there were no products in the market specific to taking care of her natural 4C hair type. That's when the idea of Gozi Haircare was born.

Gozi Haircare products being made Credit: Gozi Haircare

Ngozi is hoping to change the narrative around natural haircare. She plans to produce haircare products that will be safe and sustainable for all natural hair types.