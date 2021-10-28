Sixty million doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine will be produced on Teesside if approval is given by the UK's medicine regulator.

The manufacturer has submitted final data on the vaccine to the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) - and anticipates a "positive decision".

If successful, it would mean all 60 million doses of the vaccine Britain has ordered would be produced by Fujifilm in Billingham.

Stanley Erck, Novavax president, said: "This submission brings Novavax significantly closer to delivering millions of doses of the first protein-based Covid-19 vaccine, built on a proven, well-understood vaccine platform that demonstrated high efficacy against multiple strains of the coronavirus."

According to the results of a phase three trial, announced in March, the jab offers 100% protection against severe disease, including all hospital admission and death.

15,000 people took part in the phase 3 Novavax trial at various hospital sites across the UK.

Results released in January by Novavax on a South Africa trial showed 60% protection against mild, moderate or severe disease, where most cases were the South African variant.

'Huge step forward'

On Wednesday, October 27, Novavax said its application for conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) is the first submission for authorisation of a protein-based coronavirus vaccine in the UK.

Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham met with Novavax’s head of government affairs on Tuesday.

Welcoming the latest milestone, he said he did not know how long the process would take but hoped production would be up and running "soon".

He added: “This announcement is good for Billingham – creating jobs for the area – and also good for our continuing efforts to protect people against coronavirus.

"We now need it approved, produced and ready to be administered to people as soon as practically possible – and I‘ll continue to monitor Novavax’s progress.”

And Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the submission was a "major step forward", adding: "The Novavax vaccine will be another weapon in our armoury against the coronavirus and I’m proud it will be produced in Fujifilm Diosynth’s world-class manufacturing here and the Teesside."

Earlier this month, it was announced thousands of people who took part in the trial will be able to have two further doses of another vaccine to enable them to travel abroad.

The fact the jab has not yet been approved means thousands of people have been unable to travel because other countries do not recognise Novavax as a valid covid vaccine.

The Department of Health said those in England who took part in the UK-based Novavax trial should be offered two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, with eight weeks between the doses.

